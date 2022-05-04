FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

