FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Issued By DA Davidson

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWR. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of PWR opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after buying an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

