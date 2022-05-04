FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.03.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million.
CJT opened at C$151.40 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.