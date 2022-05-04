FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.03.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.00.

CJT opened at C$151.40 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.