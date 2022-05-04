FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Increased by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

