FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($193.63) to £140 ($174.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,092.25.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.66. Ferguson has a one year low of $120.24 and a one year high of $183.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.