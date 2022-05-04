FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.08.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

TKR stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

