FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Methanex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

