Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,426. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.