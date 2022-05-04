GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged in the past three months due to weak bottom line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, higher freight expenses dented margins. It is reeling under elevated costs related to investments in marketing and technology, and a rise in compensation and fulfillment costs. The company expects inventory levels in fiscal 2022 to rise in the mid-twenty-percent range. However, fiscal fourth quarter sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Results gained from strength in the core business stemming from restructuring efforts, including selling smaller non-strategic brands, transitioning to an asset-light partnership model, and shutting down of underperforming North American stores. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show remained upsides. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy also bodes well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 70,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. GAP has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

