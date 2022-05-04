GBS (GBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect GBS to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GBS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 34,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,365. GBS has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GBS by 890.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

