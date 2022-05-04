Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMTX. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

GMTX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.73. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

