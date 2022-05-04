Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 99.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

