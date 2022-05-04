German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in German American Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.