Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.