GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

