Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 623 ($7.78) to GBX 620 ($7.75) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,304.60.

GLNCY opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

