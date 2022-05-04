Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

GSL stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

