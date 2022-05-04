Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $267,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

