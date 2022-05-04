GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.32.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $3,846,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

