Globalstar (GSAT) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Globalstar to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -83.04% -25.83% -11.84% Globalstar Competitors -86.08% -61.94% -11.11%

This table compares Globalstar and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $124.30 million -$112.63 million -19.83 Globalstar Competitors $3.40 billion $369.68 million 3.40

Globalstar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Globalstar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalstar Competitors 240 679 742 36 2.34

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 66.50%. Given Globalstar’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globalstar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Globalstar peers beat Globalstar on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

