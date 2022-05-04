Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 26.9% in April

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 465,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of GLOB opened at $219.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.87. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a twelve month low of $202.58 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

