GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

