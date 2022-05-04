GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report $988.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $985.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $993.68 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $901.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $1,542,282. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.