Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

