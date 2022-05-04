GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.22.

GDRX stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.54, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

