Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

