Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

