Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

