Great Wall Motor Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
