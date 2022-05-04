Great Wall Motor Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.