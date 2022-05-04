Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.24 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.14.
