Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.24 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.14.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

About Greencoat Renewables (Get Rating)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.