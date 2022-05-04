Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
