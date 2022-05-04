Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.