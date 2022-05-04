Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 152.49 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.07 ($1.95). The company has a market capitalization of £667.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.39.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider John Leggate acquired 13,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($25,343.91). Also, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £9,942 ($12,419.74).

