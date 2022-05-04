Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Griffon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.05. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.