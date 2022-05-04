Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($15.79) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

