Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($15.79) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Shares of GRFS stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.