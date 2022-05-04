GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,416. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
