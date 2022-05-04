GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,416. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

