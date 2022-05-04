Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$902.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.66. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$30.05 and a twelve month high of C$45.00.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 4.1100002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

