Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

