Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of GBAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 42,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,876. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
