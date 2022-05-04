Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will report sales of $259.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.34 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,020,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,914,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

