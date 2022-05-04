Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $23.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.