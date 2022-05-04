Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.050-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.05-2.20 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

