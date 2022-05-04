Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

