HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Michael R. Mcalevey Buys 1,110 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

