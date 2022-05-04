Head-To-Head Analysis: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) vs. thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares thyssenkrupp and UniCredit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.12 -$137.49 million $0.24 32.21 UniCredit $22.87 billion 0.91 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 0.37% 1.23% 0.37% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 1 1 2 0 2.25 UniCredit 0 2 7 0 2.78

thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 65.59%. UniCredit has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than UniCredit.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats UniCredit on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About UniCredit (Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

