Head-To-Head Contrast: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) vs. SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 12.26 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -12.58 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 10.19 -$30.94 million N/A N/A

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52% SANUWAVE Health -262.90% N/A -143.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats SANUWAVE Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

