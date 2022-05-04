Head-To-Head Contrast: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) vs. TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Telecom Argentina and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.47 billion 0.55 $90.98 million $0.21 27.14 TIM $3.35 billion 1.93 $547.96 million $1.14 11.73

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 2.18% 1.78% 0.91% TIM 16.41% 8.98% 4.87%

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telecom Argentina pays out 190.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TIM pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM beats Telecom Argentina on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, data center hosting/housing services, dedicated links, layer 2 and layer 3 transport networks, video links, value-added services, and other services. In addition, the company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. Further, it provides internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. Further, it offers landline switched telephone services, national long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company provides its services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers; and had approximately 12.8 thousand points of sale, including 158 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 212 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.