Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07.

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

