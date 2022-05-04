Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after buying an additional 573,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 391,256 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

