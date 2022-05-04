Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $189.65 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

