Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will report sales of $503.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.50 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $332.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of HP stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.